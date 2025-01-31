Australia face major setback weeks before Champions Trophy as Mitchell Marsh ruled out with injury; IPL chances doubtful

Australia's star all-rounder, Mitchell Marsh, has been ruled out of the upcoming Champions Trophy due to a persistent back injury, casting doubt over his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Lucknow Super Giants. Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed that Marsh, who has struggled with fitness issues throughout the season, will undergo an extended rehabilitation period to address "ongoing lower back pain and dysfunction." Mitchell Marsh of Australia speaks during a press conference(AFP)

"Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Men's Champions Trophy with ongoing lower back pain and dysfunction," CA stated.

"The National Selection Panel and Australian men's medical team ruled Marsh out of the tournament with the injury which has not responded sufficiently to rehabilitation. His lower back pain flared in recent weeks leading the NSP to make the longer-term decision for Marsh to complete a more extended period of rehabilitation.

"Marsh will now undergo a period of further rest and rehabilitation as part of his return to play plan. The NSP will meet to decide on a replacement for Marsh in due course."

Marsh, Australia's T20I captain and a regular stand-in for Pat Cummins in ODIs, had a difficult season leading up to his injury. He struggled in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scoring just 73 runs in seven innings and playing a limited role with the ball. He was eventually dropped for the final Test against India in Sydney, making way for Beau Webster.

After featuring in a lone Big Bash League (BBL) match on January 7, Marsh opted out of the remainder of the tournament to focus on mental and physical recovery ahead of the Champions Trophy. However, his back problems persisted, leading to his withdrawal.

Who will replace Marsh?

With Marsh out, Australia will need to rethink their top-order plans. Jake Fraser-McGurk, known for his aggressive stroke play, is a potential replacement despite his inconsistent form, according to ESPNCricinfo. He struggled against Pakistan earlier in the season and had a lean BBL campaign before a strong finish.

The squad already has batting depth, including backup wicketkeeper Alex Carey, but selectors may consider an all-rounder to fill Marsh's role. Will Sutherland, who played ODIs last year, Webster, or spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly could be among the options.

Australia's leadership group is also in flux, with Cummins nursing an ankle injury sustained during the India Tests. If he is ruled out, Steven Smith, Travis Head, or Josh Inglis could step in as ODI captain. Champions Trophy squads can be freely amended until February 11, after which changes require ICC technical committee approval. Australia will play two ODIs in Sri Lanka on February 12 and 14 as part of their preparations for the tournament.