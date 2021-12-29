e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Australia fined 40 percent match fee, four WTC points for slow over-rate in Boxing Day Test

India vs Australia: Australia fined 40 percent match fee, four WTC points for slow over-rate in Boxing Day Test

India vs Australia: ICC match referee David Boon imposed the sanction after Tim Paine’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

cricket Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 15:53 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Melbourne
Tim Paine’s Australia have been docked 40 percent match fee.
Tim Paine's Australia have been docked 40 percent match fee.
         

The Australian cricket team was fined 40 per cent of its match fee and penalised four ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the second Test, which concluded here on Tuesday. ICC match referee David Boon imposed the sanction after Tim Paine’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration during the second Test, which the hosts lost by eight wickets.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in a statement.

“In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised two points for each over short. Consequently, four World Test Championship points have been deducted from Australia’s points total. Paine pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.”

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Paul Wilson and fourth umpire Gerard Abood. Australia (0.766) are currently at the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table followed by India (0.722) and New Zealand (0.625) on percentage points won, which will decide the final placings rather than total points won.

The eight-wicket win helped India to level the four-match series 1-1 following the eight-wicket loss in the opening Test at Adelaide, where the visitors were dismissed for their lowest-ever total of 36.

The third Test is scheduled to start on January 7 in Sydney but the venue remains in doubt following an outbreak of Covid-19 in the northern beaches of the city. Cricket Australia is expected to take a decision soon on the venue with Melbourne being handpicked as a backup.

