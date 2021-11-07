Australia hitting momentum at right stage of T20 WC, believes Warner

David Warner believes that Australia has found their winning momentum at just the right time after his unbeaten 89 helped them defeat the West Indies in the final Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Warner's blistering knock came from just 56 balls and together with Mitchell Marsh, 53 off 32, he put on 123 for the third wicket as Australia cruised home by eight wickets in pursuit of 158. Along with England, Australia is the other team to have qualified for the semi-finals from Group 1.

"I think, all in all, I think we are hitting the momentum in the right stage of this tournament. It's just another game of cricket. We don't feel pressure at all. At the end of the day they [Pakistan] are playing well. We are playing well. And yeah, the best team will win on the day," said Warner in an official ICC release.

Warner heaped praise on teammate Marsh, who has been in and out of the side with Ashton Agar, but struck a sublime half-century at a crucial stage for his country.

Warner said: "I'm seeing a very clear-minded cricketer. He's coming out playing his natural game. He's training the house down. He's in peak performance, fitness. He's worked really, really hard. He's obviously come in at a young age early on and a lot of people were knocking him."

"A lot of those players that have been around for a while are peaking and are finding their straps and playing with clear minds, and that's exactly what he's been doing. His form is outstanding and he's hitting the ball as well as anyone on this team and you can see it on the field, and it's fantastic and I'm really pumped for him and it's great for our team," he added.

Warner explained that the squad have grown close since that defeat against England in the ongoing tournament and have managed to move on from the disappointment very quickly.

"Sometimes you do get hurt and you get hurt badly. And that's what happened to us. For us, it's going and just doing what we normally do. You have to forget very fast about that, keep backing your game plan and putting your best foot forward and we have done that," said Warner.

"We have a great bunch of guys here and every time we are back at the hotel or we have got some free time, the boys are gelling very well. We are in each other's rooms out on the driving range, playing golf, playing PlayStation. Doing just the normal things that take your mind away from cricket and it's been great," he added