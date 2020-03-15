Australia openers Aaron Finch, David Warner question government coronavirus measures

cricket

The Australian cricket team had to cancel their ODI series against New Zealand due to the outbreak of coronavirus outbreak. The first match of the series in Sydney, which was played out in an empty stadium, was won by the hosts by 71 runs, before the series was called off. Now after the series, Australia skipper Aaron Finch and his fellow opening partner David Warner have questioned the government’s new rules to tackle with COVID-19. Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison, earlier this week, said that the country will impose a 14-day self isolation on all international passenger arrivals from midnight Sunday to try and contain the spread of coronavirus.

In response to the announcement, a journalist named Veronica Eggleton tweeted: “Genuine question - how does the Government know if new arrivals are actually self-isolating?” Finch retweeted the tweet with a comment: “Have been wondering the same thing!!”

In response to Finch’s remarks, Warner added: “Or, what about the uber/taxi/bus/train they catch from the airport to their place.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday urged people not to gather in groups of more than 500 from Monday but said he would still go to a weekend rugby game, as officials warned millions of residents would contract coronavirus within months.

Australia has recorded 156 infections and three deaths from the flu-like disease, figures that authorities expect to increase rapidly in the coming weeks.

Morrison said his government will advise against non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people from Monday, though this does not include schools, airports or public transport.

