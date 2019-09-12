Australia’s Megan Schutt scripts history with maiden ODI hat-trick

cricket

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 11:40 IST

Right-arm pacer Megan Schutt scripted history by becoming the only woman cricketer from Australia to claim a hat-trick in One Day Internationals (ODIs) in the third ODI against West Indies on Wednesday. Schutt also became the first woman cricketer to claim to two hat-tricks in international cricket. She had claimed her first hat-trick in a T20I against India last year. She had dismissed Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma in consecutive deliveries.

As astonishing as it may sound but Schutt did not have any wicket till 9.3 overs of her spell. However, she scalped three wickets in the remaining three balls of her final over to enter into the history books. She packed back Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack and Afy Fletcher. West Indies woman were eventually bundled out for180 which the visitors chased down easily inside 32 overs with eight wickets in hand. Australia

It’s the 11th hat-trick in women’s ODIs, while Schutt is the seventh Australian, male or female, to achieve the feat in the 50-over format.

Ellyse Perry’s 150

All-rounder Ellyse Perry too made her way into the record books in the third ODI against West Indies. She became only the third woman cricketer to get 150 ODI wickets. The 28-year-old completed her 150th wicket by dismissing.

Reniece Boyce in her first over. She returned with the figure of 1-18 in her five overs.

Perry became the second-fastest to reach the 150 wickets landmark as she took 107 innings. While Australian Cathryn Fitzpatrick was the fastest to the 150-wicket landmark, achieving the feat in 91 innings, India’s Jhulan Goswami reached the milestone in 128 innings.

Goswami tops the chart of the leading ODI wicket-takers, as she scalped 218 wickets.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 11:40 IST