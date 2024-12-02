Australia star declares himself ‘good to go’ for pink-ball Test amidst fitness concerns: ‘I’ll be there’

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has stated that he will be available for selection for the second Test against India amidst concerns over his fitness. Marsh had some discomfort after bowling 19.3 overs in the opening Test; however, he came out to bat in the second innings and scored 47 runs off 67 balls. Australia's Mitchell Marsh, right, walks up to teammate Josh Hazlewood to celebrate the wicket during first Test.(AP)

Cricket Australia has already included a back-up for Marsh in uncapped Tasmania all-rounder Beau Webster in the squad. Meanwhile, Marsh has confirmed he is fit to play the pink-ball match in Adelaide.

Asked about any fitness concerns, Marsh told Channel Nine: "The body’s all good, yep. Nah, nah, I'm good to go."

"I’ll be there," he added after arriving in Adelaide on Monday.

Marsh has been managing a recurring ankle injury also underwent surgery that saw him miss parts of the 2022-23 summer.

Earlier, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald suggested that the management will assess Marsh's fitness in the gap between thefirst and second Test.

"We knew that Mitch [Marsh] was slightly underdone coming in but I thought the performance in the first innings was satisfactory," McDonald said after the first Test (via ESPN Cricinfo).

Josh Hazlewood ruled out of Adelaide Test

Australia are already dealing with the absence of senior pacer Josh Hazlewood, who pulled out of the pink ball Test due to a side strain. In Hazlewood's absence, pacer Scott Boland could join Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in the pace attack.

Boland, who was 12th man for the first test, is the bowler most likely to replace Hazlewood for the day-night test in Adelaide starting Friday.

Uncapped seamers Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett have been called into the squad as cover, Cricket Australia said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Australia will be under pressure to bounce back in the pink-ball Test after starting the series on a wrong note. In the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India staged a stunning comeback from a series whitewash against New Zealand at home, defeating Australia by 295 runs in Perth despite being bowled out for a mere 150 runs in their first innings.