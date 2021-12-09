Home / Cricket / Australia vs England, 1st Ashes Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: AUS vs ENG live score updates scorecard
  • Australia vs England, 1st Ashes Test, Day 2 Live Score:  Skipper Pat Cummins bagged a fantastic five-wicket haul as the hosts bundled out Joe Root's men on 147. Australia openers now begin their first innings. Follow AUS vs ENG live score and updates from the first Test.
AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Australia vs England Live Updates and scorecard.(TWITTER)
Updated on Dec 09, 2021 09:35 AM IST
New Delhi

Australia vs England, 1st Ashes Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: The Australians couldn't have asked for a better start to the mega-series as they folded Joe Root's England for a paltry 147 in 50.1 overs. Their skipper Pat Cummins was the wrecker-in-chief, bagging a scintillating five-wicket haul on captaincy debut. No play could happen in the final session due to heavy rain followed by a wet outfield. Day 2 will see Australia's response at the Gabba

Here are the playing XIs:

Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

