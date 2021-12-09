Australia vs England, 1st Ashes Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: AUS vs ENG live score updates scorecard

Australia vs England, 1st Ashes Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: The Australians couldn't have asked for a better start to the mega-series as they folded Joe Root's England for a paltry 147 in 50.1 overs. Their skipper Pat Cummins was the wrecker-in-chief, bagging a scintillating five-wicket haul on captaincy debut. No play could happen in the final session due to heavy rain followed by a wet outfield. Day 2 will see Australia's response at the Gabba

Here are the playing XIs:

Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach