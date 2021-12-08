Australia vs England, 1st Ashes Test Live Cricket Score and Scorecard: Rain delays restart after ENG bowled out on 147

AUS vs ENG, 1st Ashes Test Live Cricket Score: Australia vs England Live Scorecard: Australia made a dream start to the home Ashes as they bowled England out on merely 147, with captain Pat Cummins taking a five-wicket haul in his first Test since taking over the leadership role. After removing the four English wickets in the first session, Australia continued to make inroads after Lunch and took the remaining six wickets within 88 runs. Jos Buttler (39) adopted a counter-attacking approach in his innings but his dismissal all but ended English hopes for a revival. Earlier, Mitchell Starc gave Australia the opening breakthrough on the first ball of Ashes 2021, bowling out Rory Burns with a peach of a delivery. Josh Hazlewood, then, dismissed Dawid Malan (6) and captain Joe Root (0) cheaply before Pat Cummins took his first wicket as Test captain, removing Ben Stokes on 5. England had won the toss and opted to bat, and chose to keep both of their senior fast bowlers – James Anderson and Stuart Broad – out of the XI.

Here are the playing XIs:

Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach