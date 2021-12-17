Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Hosts aim to retain upper hand after Day 1 hounours

Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to the live score and updates of the 2nd AUS vs ENG Test from the Adelaide Oval. Australia did not have a very good start to their opening day at the Adelaide Oval as captain Pat Cummins was ruled out after coming in close contact with a person who tested Covid-19 positive. And even while Australia won the toss, with Steve Smith returning as captain for the first time since the Sandpaper scandal, they lost their opener Marcus Harris early. But David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne stitched a valiant 172-run stand before the opener fell short of his century by a whisker for the second consecutive time. Labuschagne and Smith then added 45 more as Australia ended day 1 with 221 for two.

Here are the playing XIs:

Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson