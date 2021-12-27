3rd Ashes Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: England fightback as Australia go 4 down

Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to the live score and updates of the 3rd AUS vs ENG Test from the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). After a disappointing show on Day 1, Joe Root's England showed fightback, picking three early wickets in the first session on the second day. Night-watchman Nathan Lyon, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith were the batters dismissed as Marcus Harris and Travis Head take charge in the middle. Resuming the innings from the overnight score of 61/1, Australia have reached 131-4 at Lunch and are trailing by 54 runs. Meanwhile, England continued their disappointing Ashes run in Melbourne as they were bundled out for 185 in their first innings. The visitors' was led by skipper Root, who along with Malan added 48 runs for the third wicket. Root fell to Mitchell Starc for 50 as Australia piled further misery on the English batting unit. England slipped further with Jos Buttler (3) falling to Lyon as the visitors went to Tea at 128/6. In the final session, they lost Mark Wood (6) and Jonny Bairstow (35) before Lyon removed Jack Leach (13) and Ollie Robinson (22) in back-to-back overs, restricting England to a modest total. England currently trail the best-of-five series 2-0 and now face an uphill task to keep this Ashes alive.

Here are the playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

England: Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Jimmy Anderson