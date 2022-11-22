Australia vs England 3rd ODI Live score: Australia beat England by six wickets in the series opener last week and then crushed Jos Buttler's men by 72 runs in the second ODI to claim the series. Australia now have the chance to whitewash the reigning ODI world champions in Melbourne when they face them for the third match. Pat Cummins is back as captain after resting for the 2nd ODI. England won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Teams:

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler(w/c), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Olly Stone

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

