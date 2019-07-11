Australia vs England, World Cup 2019 semi-final 2: Mitchell Starc scripts World Cup history against England

Mitchell Starc broke compatriot Glenn McGrath’s record to become the highest wicket-taker in one edition of the ICC World Cup when he took his 27th wicket during the ICC World Cup 2019 semifinal encounter between Australia and England in Birmingham on Thursday. Starc achieved the brilliant feat when he dismissed England opener Jonny Bairstow in the 18th over.McGrath took 26 wickets in Australia’s victorious campaign in 2017. However, the effort from the left-arm fast bowler was not enough as England booked their spot in the ICC World Cup 2019 final as Jason Roy and Chris Woakes guided the hosts to a comfortable eight-wicket victory.

The hosts swept into their first World Cup final in 27 years as they crushed Australia by eight wickets on Thursday to book a clash with New Zealand in Sunday’s title match. Eoin Morgan’s side ended Australia’s bid to retain the World Cup in ruthless fashion at Edgbaston, dismissing their old rivals for 223 and then powering to victory in 32.1 overs thanks to Jason Roy’s blistering 85.

England will head to Lord’s bidding to win the 50-over World Cup for the first time, with 2015 runners-up New Zealand, who they thrashed by 119 runs in the group stage, standing between Morgan’s men and the trophy.

England, who were in the semi-finals for the first time since 1992, have lost all three of their World Cup finals.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 21:57 IST