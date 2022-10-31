Home / Cricket / Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: IRE win toss and opt to field, Adam Zampa returns for Finch-led AUS
Updated on Oct 31, 2022 01:34 PM IST

Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Australia face Ireland in the Super 12 stage. Follow here Live Score and Latest Updates of AUS vs IRE match, straight from The Gabba in Brisbane.

AUS vs IRE Live Score: Australia face Ireland in their T20 World Cup 2022 fixture, at The Gabba in Brisbane.
AUS vs IRE Live Score: Australia face Ireland in their T20 World Cup 2022 fixture, at The Gabba in Brisbane.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Stage, Live: Australia face Ireland in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Stage fixture, at The Gabba in Brisbane on Monday. Both teams will be aiming to grab a win. After their opening defeat to New Zealand, Australia bounced back to winning ways with a win against Sri Lanka. But their next match got washed out and they had to share points with England. Meanwhile, Ireland have surprised cricket fans with their victory over England at MCG, followed by a point against Afghanistan, due to the match getting washed out.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 31, 2022 01:34 PM IST

    Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Two runs

    Back of a length delivery by Little, outside off. Finch directs this to deep square leg for a double. Good running!

  • Oct 31, 2022 01:33 PM IST

    Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: One run

    Warner taps this delivery by Little to point and Dockrell attempts a direct hit but it goes wide! Finch did not expect this! A quick single.

  • Oct 31, 2022 01:28 PM IST

    Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: The action begins!

    Aaron Finch and David Warner to open for Australia. Joshua Little to bowl for Ireland.

  • Oct 31, 2022 01:08 PM IST

    Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Playing XIs

    Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

    Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little

  • Oct 31, 2022 01:08 PM IST

    Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: 'We would have bowled first as well', says Aaron Finch

    After toss, Australia captain Finch said, "We would have bowled first as well, looks like a pretty good surface. We need to make sure we do the basics right. We haven't talked about the net run rate yet. Adam Zampa is back for Agar. We considered all factors, we are pretty confident with the side we got."

  • Oct 31, 2022 01:06 PM IST

    Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: 'It's a big game for us', says IRE captain Andrew Balbirnie

    After winning the toss, Balbirnie said, "We will bowl first, it's a big game for us (playing against Australia). Always nice to know what we can do in the second innings. There has been excitement among the guys, we are playing against the world champions today. What an opportunity to play against a team like Australia."

  • Oct 31, 2022 01:05 PM IST

    Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Ireland win toss!

    Ireland have won the toss and opted to field vs Australia.

  • Oct 31, 2022 01:02 PM IST

    Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Toss time

    Its toss time now! Get ready folks!

  • Oct 31, 2022 12:32 PM IST

    Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Ireland at The Gabba

    Ireland have played only one international previously at The Gabba, which was during the 2015 ODI World Cup, where they defeated UAE by two wickets.

  • Oct 31, 2022 12:29 PM IST

    Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: 'We're going to be able to compete with anybody here', said Gareth Delany

    Ahead of the match, Ireland's Delany said, "I think we know if we play pretty much near our best that we're going to be able to compete with anybody here."

  • Oct 31, 2022 12:27 PM IST

    Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: 'We have seen how damaging Ireland can be', says Aaron Finch

    "We have seen how damaging Ireland can be if you give them a sniff in a game. They have got some seriously talented players and some experience, especially at the top of the order. They are never a team you can take lightly. If the wicket has got anything in it they have got very good bowlers to maximise that as well", said Aussie captain Finch ahead of the match.

  • Oct 31, 2022 12:24 PM IST

    Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Pitch report

    The pitches at The Gabba offer plenty of bounce at this time of the year. It will be beneficial for the pacers and also the batters.

  • Oct 31, 2022 12:12 PM IST

    Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Weather forecast

    The weather in Brisbane is expected to be cloudy but warm on Monday. The temperature in the evening will be around 25 degrees, with a slight chance of rain.

  • Oct 31, 2022 12:05 PM IST

    Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Head-to-head

    Australia lead 1-0 vs Ireland in head-to-head. They have only faced each other once, with Australia registered a seven-wicket victory in 2012. That game took place in the T20 World Cup, in Sri Lanka.

  • Oct 31, 2022 12:01 PM IST

    Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Squads

    Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Steven Smith

    Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny

  • Oct 31, 2022 11:54 AM IST

    Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Hello and good morning everyone!

    Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 match, straight from The Gabba in Brisbane.

