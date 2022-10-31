Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: IRE win toss and opt to field, Adam Zampa returns for Finch-led AUS

Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Stage, Live: Australia face Ireland in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Stage fixture, at The Gabba in Brisbane on Monday. Both teams will be aiming to grab a win. After their opening defeat to New Zealand, Australia bounced back to winning ways with a win against Sri Lanka. But their next match got washed out and they had to share points with England. Meanwhile, Ireland have surprised cricket fans with their victory over England at MCG, followed by a point against Afghanistan, due to the match getting washed out.

