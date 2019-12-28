e-paper
Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Australia vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 at MCG: Live score and updates

Australia vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 at MCG: Live score and updates

AUS vs NZ: Catch all the action of second day of first Test between South Africa and England through our commentary.

Dec 28, 2019 08:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australia vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 at Melbourne: Live score and updates.
Australia vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 at Melbourne: Live score and updates.
         

 

Day 3: Australia have taken charge of the second Test against New Zealand after Travis Head scored an impressive hundred to put the hosts firmly in command. Australia finished with a score of 467 on day 2 of the Test with Neil Wagner (4-83) being the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand. The Kiwis are reeling in the Test after they were reduced to 44 for two with Tom Blundell and captain Kane Williamson back in the pavilion.

Australia - David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (capt), James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon

New Zealand - Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

