Australia vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 at MCG: Live score and updates

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 08:21 IST

Day 3: Australia have taken charge of the second Test against New Zealand after Travis Head scored an impressive hundred to put the hosts firmly in command. Australia finished with a score of 467 on day 2 of the Test with Neil Wagner (4-83) being the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand. The Kiwis are reeling in the Test after they were reduced to 44 for two with Tom Blundell and captain Kane Williamson back in the pavilion.

Australia - David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (capt), James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon

New Zealand - Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult