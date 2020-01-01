e-paper
Home / Cricket / Australia vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls skip training with ‘flu symptoms’

Australia vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls skip training with ‘flu symptoms’

New Zealand trail the three-test series 2-0 after being hammered in the first two tests. The third test starts on Friday.

cricket Updated: Jan 01, 2020 18:15 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Sydney
New Zealand's Kane Williamson during the match
New Zealand's Kane Williamson during the match (REUTERS)
         

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and batsman Henry Nicholls were on Wednesday sent back to their hotel from training after they were found to be suffering from “flu-like symptoms” two days ahead of their third Test against Australia here.

According to a www.stuff.co.nz, medical staff are keen to keep them away from other players as they have flu like symptoms as per team officials.

ALSO READ: Not a 4-day Test fan, hope ICC is not considering it: Nathan Lyon

“They’re fine. They’re not really feeling good today with some flu symptoms and I’m sure they will be back training tomorrow. They’re pretty tough, so just take a rest today. It’s been a big last two tests so it’s a good opportunity to have a day off and come back tomorrow,” bowling coach Shane Jurgensen was quoted as saying after training by www.stuff.co.nz.

It was an optional training session and pacer Neil Wagner decided not to train.

New Zealand trail the three-test series 2-0 after being hammered in the first two tests. The third test starts on Friday.

