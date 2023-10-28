Australia vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: NZ look to get house in order after Warner and Head's wickets

Australia vs New Zealand Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: The opening pair of David Warner and Travis Head gave Australia a strong start after New Zealand stand-in skipper Tom Latham won the toss and invited them to bat in the World Cup encounter in Dharamsala on Saturday. The pair ...Read More dealt in boundaries from the word go and mustered 118/0 at the end of 1st powerplay. Both the batters also completed their respective half-centuries, with Head taking just 25 balls to reach the milestone. Warner too was not far behind as he took 28 balls to do the same. The pair added 175-run for the opening stand before Glenn Phillips got rid of Warner for 81(65). Shortly after he cleaned up Head for 109(67).

Meanwhile, both sides have tweaked their combination. Jimmy Neesham comes in for Mark Chapman, who has a calf niggle. Australia, on the other hand, have fielded Head in the XI and he comes in for Cameron Green.

Head's inclusion will see the Aussie batting order get rejigged as Mitchell Marsh will now come at No 3, instead of opening with Warner. Steve Smith will be occupying the No 4 slot. New Zealand, on the other hand, have an extra bowling option with Neesham in the mix. He too can manage some lusty blows towards the end of the innings if required.

New Zealand have been enjoying terrific form, Australia have recently picked up momentum after starting their campaign with back-to-back defeats. Australia head into the contest on the back of a strong 309-run victory over Netherlands, but the Black Caps will certainly pose a tougher challenge. New Zealand, on the other hand, endured a four-wicket hiccup against India in their previous encounter, their first in the tournament. If we take a glance at the points table New Zealand are placed third, while Australia are right behind them.

AUS vs NZ, CWC 23: Key updates

-NZ win toss, opt to field

-Travis Head make a return, NZ bring in Jimmy Neesham

-Warner slammed 50 is 28 balls, Head did the same in 25 deliveries

-AUS accumulate 118/0 in 1st powerplay

-Warner, Head added 175 runs for 1st wicket

-Warner fell for 81(65), Head was dismissed for 109(67)

-Labuschagne was dropped on 1 by Daryll Mitchell