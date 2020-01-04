cricket

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 16:32 IST

Australia batsman Matthew Wade suffered a nasty blow to the head on Day 2 of the third Test against New Zealand. The incident took place in the 2nd last over of the day’s play when Wade was fielding at short leg, wearing a helmet. The star of the day, Marnus Labuschagne, was given the ball by skipper Tim Paine, with the day about to end. On the first ball of the over, Kiwi batsman Tom Latham smashed the ball right into Wade’s face.

The Aussie fielder went down on the ground as Latham and other Australia players ran up to him to check up on him. Wade let out a scream as the ball collected him, while a loud bang sound was heard on the pitch microphones.

Soon after, Australia medical staff came down the ground to take a long and hard look on the Aussie fielder. Luckily, the Aussie batsman looked okay as the ball had collided with the base of his helmet. He was taken in for a concussion test immediately after the day’s play, which he managed to clear.

According to a report from Fox, Wade will also have to undergo a second concussion test on Sunday, before the start of day’s play. If he is found to be concussed, he will be replaced by a concussion substitute. Thus, Wade could create history and become the first player in history to get a concussion substitute while being on the field.

New Zealand made a secure start after a Marnus Labuschagne double century lifted Australia to a massive 454 first innings total in the third Test on Saturday.

The rock-solid number three reached his highest Test score of 215 in Sydney with the Australians dismissed just before tea on the second day. In reply, the Blackcaps grittily batted through the final session without losing a wicket, leaving skipper Tom Latham on 26 and Melbourne Test centurion Tom Blundell at 34 in their team’s 63.