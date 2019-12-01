e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 01, 2019

Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 3 in Adelaide: Live score and updates

Aus vs Pak: Catch all the live updates from the 2nd Test between Australia and Pakistan from Adelaide Oval.

cricket Updated: Dec 01, 2019 09:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan's Babar Azam
Pakistan's Babar Azam (AP)
         

 

Day 3: Pakistan will resume proceedings at 96/6 on Day 3 and would hope to show some fight and keep the Australian attack at bay. Babar Azam will hold the key to Pakistan’s fortunes om a pitch where Australia taken up 589/3d in their first innings.

tags
top news
The big 5 who will help run Maharashthra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s show
The big 5 who will help run Maharashthra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s show
‘Don’t want to do anything to jeopardise security of India’:Sri Lanka Prez
‘Don’t want to do anything to jeopardise security of India’:Sri Lanka Prez
Maharashtra government, BJP face off over Assembly Speaker’s election today
Maharashtra government, BJP face off over Assembly Speaker’s election today
Lokpal paying Rs 50 lakh every month in rent to New Delhi’s Ashoka Hotel
Lokpal paying Rs 50 lakh every month in rent to New Delhi’s Ashoka Hotel
‘Is a beautiful person, still can’t say was’: Kin of vet raped in Hyderabad
‘Is a beautiful person, still can’t say was’: Kin of vet raped in Hyderabad
Sudesh Mahto: Man who wants to be a kingmaker in Jharkhand
Sudesh Mahto: Man who wants to be a kingmaker in Jharkhand
‘Yasir Shah & Shan Masood were probably yawning’: Akram slams Pak fielders
‘Yasir Shah & Shan Masood were probably yawning’: Akram slams Pak fielders
India, Japan holds foreign, defence ministerial dialogue in Delhi
India, Japan holds foreign, defence ministerial dialogue in Delhi
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news