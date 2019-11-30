Australia vs Pakistan: ‘Asay nahi hota bhai’ - Shoaib Akhtar left unimpressed by Pak bowlers’ inability to pick wickets

cricket

Legendary cricketer Shoaib Akhtar slammed Pakistan bowlers’ inability to pick wickets in second Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval. Riding on a blazing triple century from David Warner, Australia put up a huge score of 589/3d in their opening essay. Pakistan bowlers were hit towards all corners of the park by Warner and centurion Marnus Labuschagne as the visitors could scalp just three wickets in the innings. This didn’t go down well with former pacer Akhtar, who lashed out at ‘clueless’ bowlers.

Akhtar took to social media to let his feelings known and his post read: “Clueless how to take wickets on these tracks. Waiting for Australia to declare or just gift the wickets. Asay nahi hota bhai!!”

Clueless how to take wickets on these tracks. Waiting for Australia to declare or just gift the wickets. Asay nahi hota bhai!! #AUSvPAK — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 30, 2019

Earlier, another former Pakistan great was left unimpressed by the team as Wasim Akram pointed fingers towards poor fielding from the visitors in Adelaide.

“Shaheen Shah was in la la land at fine leg,” Akram said while commentating during the match. “Yasir Shah and Shan Masood were probably yawning. That’s the problem with Pakistan cricket. They should be on the ball.”

“Nobody was backing up and you as a fielder, it doesn’t matter how inexperienced you are, you set yourself, new batsman in, they just came out, I’ll probably start five-ten yards inside the boundary line not on the boundary,” he added.

Warner broke records for fun as a hapless Pakistan bowling unit was sent on a leather hunt on Day 2 of the day/night Test. At one point Warner looked set to break the highest ever Test score of 400 by Brian Lara but Australia captain Tim Paine decided otherwise. Warner remained unbeaten on 335 off 418 balls when Australia declared at 589 for 3.

Warner went past Don Bradman and Mark Taylor’s 334-run mark, becoming the second highest scorer for Australia after Matthew Hayden’s 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003.