Australia vs Pakistan: ‘Think of everything he’s been through’ - Shane Warne hails triple centurion David Warner

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 14:13 IST

Legendary Australia cricketer Shane Warne heaped praise on opener David Warner after the southpaw slammed his maiden triple century against Pakistan on second day of second Test at Adelaide Oval on Saturday. Warner broke records for fun as a hapless Pakistan bowling unit was sent on a leather hunt on Day 2 of the Day/Night Test. Following Warner’s historic triple ton, Warne led the way in paying tribute to the swashbuckling opener.

“You could see how much it meant to David Warner,” Warne was quoted as saying during commentary by Fox Sports. “The extra jump, the extra run. That meant a lot. Think of everything he’s been through, back to back 100s, he’s just made 300 – the highest ever score made on the Adelaide Oval.”

“His heart pounding, adrenaline pumping. It’s a special moment for his wife Candice, his family, his friends, everyone who has supported him through a tough time.

“People don’t realise how much heartache (there is) when you’re going through a tough trot and a bad time – on or off field. To come back and do something special like that, you can’t control your emotions like that,” he added.

“The moment gets the better of you. That boundary suddenly, he realises he has just made 300 at the Adelaide Oval. It’s terrific stuff and great to watch. It’s satisfaction for yourself, hanging in there, doing the tough yards, to keep training, to keep yourself fit, keep the hunger, the desire, the passion.”

At one point Warner looked set to break the highest ever Test score of 400 by Brian Lara but Australia captain Tim Paine decided otherwise. Warner remained unbeaten on 335 off 418 balls when Australia declared at 589 for 3.

Warner went past Don Bradman and Mark Taylor’s 334-run mark, becoming the second highest scorer for Australia after Matthew Hayden’s 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003.

Warner also broke Don Bradman’s 88-year-old record for the highest score at the Adelaide Oval. Bradman had scored 299 in 1931-32, which remained the highest individual score at Adelaide Oval till Warner took matters in his own hands.