Australia vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023 Match 13: AUS vs PAK head-to-head and form guide

Aiming to build a winning run, Australia take on Pakistan in ODI 18 of the ongoing 2023 World Cup, in Chennai on Friday. Pat Cummins and Co. are currently placed in the bottom-half of the table, having won only once in their last three matches. They began with a six-wicket defeat against India in their opener, and then were thrashed by South Africa in their second match, losing by 134 runs. Australia's captain Pat Cummins talks to coach Andrew McDonald during a practice session.(AP)

Against Sri Lanka, Australia had to put in a good fight, in what began as a tight match, but ended in a rather one-sided manner. All eyes will be on Josh Inglis, who hogged the limelight during Australia's 216-run chase, slamming 58 runs off 59 balls, packed with five fours and a six. It proved to be key as AUstralia reached 215/5 in 35.2 overs, with Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis adding the finishing touches.

Initially, Sri Lanka posted 209 in 43.3 overs, with half-centuries from openers Pathum Nissanka (61) and Kusal Perera (78). But Adam Zampa proved to be the game-changer for Australia in the first innings, taking a four-wicket haul.

On the other hand, Pakistan has fared better, but has had an erratic campaign. Babar Azam and Co. began with a 81-run win against Netherlands in their opener, followed by a six-wicket victory against Sri Lanka. Their winning run ended in their third fixture, losing to hosts India in Ahmedabad. Despite the defeat, the Pakistan management had some positives to take back to the drawing board, including the form of captain Babar.

After poor knocks in the first two matches, Babar finally found his footing, and got a half-century against India, slamming 50 off 58 balls. Meanwhile, Hasan Ali will also be key for Pakistan and is currently fifth in the wicket-takers list, with seven dismissals.

Head-to-head in ODIs

Both sides have faced each other 107 times in ODI history, with Australia leading 69-34 against Pakistan, in terms of head-to-head. Meanwhile, three matches have ended without a result, and one fixture has been tied.

Head-to-head: ODI World Cup history

In ODI World Cup history, Australia and Pakistan have faced each other in 10 matches, with the former coming out on top on six occasions. Meanwhile, Pakistan have clinched four wins against Australia.

Did you know?

Each of the last six ODI World Cup encounters between Australia and Pakistan have been won by the side that lost the toss.

