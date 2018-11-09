Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI live score and updates: AUS hope to draw level

It’s been seven ODIs since Australia lasted tasted a win and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they take on South Africa at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. It won’t be easy as South Africa look good and perhaps have better players against their Australian counterparts. It has been a tumultuous week for Australia in the last week or so will many senior officers quitting and captain Aaron finch admitted that it has affected the players. Finch and his teammates however will have to put that to one side when they take to the field in the second ODI.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 08:25 IST