Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs SA live on TV and online

Mitchell Marsh's Australia will look to salvage some pride when the hosts take the field against South Africa in the third and final ODI on Sunday. Aiden Markram's South Africa has already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after registering comprehensive victories in the first two matches. Lungi Ngidi stepped up in Kagiso Rabada's absence in the second ODI, taking five wickets, which in turn helped the Proteas register an 84-run win. Australia will take on South Africa in the third and final ODI on Sunday. (AFP)

Matthew Breetzke has been the star performer for South Africa with the bat in hand, scoring half-centuries in both matches. For Australia, nothing has gone right, and the batting department has struggled. In both ODIs, Australia failed to go past the 200-run mark.

Squads:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the 3rd ODI between Australia and South Africa:

When will the 3rd ODI between Australia and South Africa be played?

The 3rd ODI between Australia and South Africa will be played on Sunday, August 24. The match will begin at 10 AM IST with the toss scheduled for 9:30 PM IST.

Where will the 3rd ODI between Australia and South Africa be played?

The 3rd ODI between Australia and South Africa will be played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.

Which channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI between Australia and South Africa?

The 3rd ODI between Australia and South Africa will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the 3rd ODI between Australia and South Africa?

The 3rd ODI between Australia and South Africa will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.