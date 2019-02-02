Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 2 in Canberra: Live cricket score and updates

Kurtis Patterson notched his maiden half-century in his second innings to keep Australia on course for a massive first innings total against Sri Lanka on day two of the second and final test at the Manuka Oval on Saturday. The hosts, who have a 1-0 lead after winning the first test by an innings and 40 runs at Brisbane last week, are set to bat the vistiros out of the match and seal their first series win since a 4-0 Ashes victory at home against England last year.

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 08:24 IST