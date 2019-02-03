Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3 in Canberra: Live cricket score and updates
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Catch all the action from the third day of the second Test in Canberra with our LIVE commentary.cricket Updated: Feb 03, 2019 08:37 IST
Mitchell Starc completed a five-wicket haul as Australia bundled out Sri Lanka for 215 to take a first innings lead of 319 on the third day of the second Test at Manuka Oval on Sunday. Starc finished with 5-54 as the touring side were all out shortly after lunch with Kusal Perera, who had to leave the field after being hit on his helmet, not returning. Australia, who have a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, opted against enforcing the follow on.
