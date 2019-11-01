e-paper
Australia vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I at MCG: Live score and updates

Catch all the live updates and scorecard of Australia vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I through our commentary page.

cricket Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Live score and updates of Australia vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I.
Live score and updates of Australia vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I.(AP)
         

Live Commentary: Australia won the toss and chose to bowl in the third and final Twenty20 against Sri Lanka in Melbourne as they look to clean-sweep the series. They go into the final game with Glenn Maxwell missing after the power-hitting batsman announced on Thursday he was taking a break from cricket to deal with mental health issues. Ben McDermott takes his place while Mitchell Starc returns after missing the last game to attend his brother’s wedding, with Billy Stanlake dropped.

Australia vs Sri Lanka scorecard:

 

Squad:

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga (capt), Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 14:18 IST

