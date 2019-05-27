Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Australia vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup Warm-up Cricket Match 2019 Live: Australian bowlers apply pressure, Sri Lanka struggle

Australia vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup Warm-up: Catch all the live score and updates from the match.

By HT Correspondent | May 27, 2019 15:36 IST
highlights

Live updates: Australia are back to where they belong, Steve Smith and David Warner are in form, their bowlers are getting the job done and the defending champions are looking sharp and dangerous. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would want to draw some positives from this game after the loss in their first warm up match against South Africa.

 

Australia vs Sri Lanka, warm-up updates:

15:24 hrs IST

Close Call

A good throw from Kane Richardson but Lahiru Thirimanne just made his ground and Sri Lanka have still not lost any wicket. With the Australia bowlers bowing brilliantly, Sri Lanka are finding it difficult to score freely and after five overs, they are 16/0

15:15 hrs IST

Tidy Start

A good start for both Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins as the Australia bowlers have found good movement off the pitch. However, the Sri Lanka openers are looking quite cautious against the movement and after three overs, Sri Lanka are 10/0.

15:07 hrs IST

Starc starts proceedings

The conditions are overcast and Mitchell Starc is getting the ball to hoop around. There is pace and bounce on offer, but Thirimanne manages to lean into a drive and get the ball through covers

14:57 hrs IST

Captains speak

Finch: The transition from T20 to fifty-overs cricket is not too bad, it’s harder the other way around. The pressure is good, the guys who get in must dig in to make hundreds. Both Warner and Smith are vital players for us. The ones missing out are Warner, Coulter-Nile and Behrendorf.

Karunaratne: We’re going to bat first. It looks a pretty good wicket and might turn in the latter part which we’ll look to make full use of. We have a good team with experienced guys and youngsters; we’d look to do well in this World Cup. We are playing with only thirteen today.

14:46 hrs IST

Changes for Australia

David Warner is OUT for the clash, reportedly due to a sore leg.

Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Coulter-Nile rested.

14:41 hrs IST

Teams

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera(w), Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Avishka Fernando

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

14:37 hrs IST

Toss update

Sri Lanka have won the toss and will bat first

14:29 hrs IST

Squads

Australia (From): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Shaun Marsh, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell

Sri Lanka (From): Kusal Perera(w), Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, Avishka Fernando, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep

14:27 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

Australia are back to where they belong, Steve Smith and David Warner are in form, their bowlers are getting the job done and the defending champions are looking sharp and dangerous. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would want to draw some positives from this game after the loss in their first warm up match against South Africa.

