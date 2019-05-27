Australia vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup Warm-up Cricket Match 2019 Live: Australian bowlers apply pressure, Sri Lanka struggle

Live updates: Australia are back to where they belong, Steve Smith and David Warner are in form, their bowlers are getting the job done and the defending champions are looking sharp and dangerous. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would want to draw some positives from this game after the loss in their first warm up match against South Africa.

Australia vs Sri Lanka, warm-up updates:

15:24 hrs IST Close Call A good throw from Kane Richardson but Lahiru Thirimanne just made his ground and Sri Lanka have still not lost any wicket. With the Australia bowlers bowing brilliantly, Sri Lanka are finding it difficult to score freely and after five overs, they are 16/0





15:15 hrs IST Tidy Start A good start for both Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins as the Australia bowlers have found good movement off the pitch. However, the Sri Lanka openers are looking quite cautious against the movement and after three overs, Sri Lanka are 10/0.





15:07 hrs IST Starc starts proceedings The conditions are overcast and Mitchell Starc is getting the ball to hoop around. There is pace and bounce on offer, but Thirimanne manages to lean into a drive and get the ball through covers





14:57 hrs IST Captains speak Finch: The transition from T20 to fifty-overs cricket is not too bad, it’s harder the other way around. The pressure is good, the guys who get in must dig in to make hundreds. Both Warner and Smith are vital players for us. The ones missing out are Warner, Coulter-Nile and Behrendorf. Karunaratne: We’re going to bat first. It looks a pretty good wicket and might turn in the latter part which we’ll look to make full use of. We have a good team with experienced guys and youngsters; we’d look to do well in this World Cup. We are playing with only thirteen today.





14:46 hrs IST Changes for Australia David Warner is OUT for the clash, reportedly due to a sore leg. Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Coulter-Nile rested.





14:41 hrs IST Teams Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera(w), Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Avishka Fernando Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa





14:37 hrs IST Toss update Sri Lanka have won the toss and will bat first





14:29 hrs IST Squads Australia (From): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Shaun Marsh, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell Sri Lanka (From): Kusal Perera(w), Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, Avishka Fernando, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep



