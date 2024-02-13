Australia vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies score after 3 overs is 17/3
Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024. Match will start on 13 Feb 2024 at 01:30 PM
Venue : Perth Stadium, Perth
Australia squad -
David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett
West Indies squad -
Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas
West Indies at 17/3 after 3 overs
Australia vs West Indies Live Score:
West Indies
Rovman Powell 0 (1)
Roston Chase 1 (1)
Australia
Xavier Bartlett 2/14 (2)
It's a Wicket. Kyle Mayers is out and West Indies at 17/3 after 2.5 overs
OUT! DRAGGED ON! Xavier Bartlett can do no wrong against the Windies! He gets his second and West Indies are in deep, deep trouble now.
Kyle Mayers smashed a Four on Xavier Bartlett bowling . West Indies at 17/2 after 2.4 overs
FOUR! Nice shot! Xavier Bartlett for once loses his line and lands this short, down the leg side, Kyle Mayers just helps it on its away past short fine leg for an easy boundary.
Kyle Mayers smashed a Four on Xavier Bartlett bowling . West Indies at 11/2 after 2.1 overs
EDGED AND FOUR! Xavier Bartlett bowls this full and around off, angling away, Kyle Mayers tries to drive it away but gets an inside edge past the stumps, the ball also goes under the diving Matthew Wade and races to te fence for a boundary.
West Indies at 7/2 after 2 overs
Australia vs West Indies Live Score:
West Indies
Nicholas Pooran 1 (3)
Kyle Mayers 2 (3)
Australia
Jason Behrendorff 1/3 (1)
It's a Wicket. Nicholas Pooran is out and West Indies at 7/2 after 1.6 overs
OUT! c Glenn Maxwell b Jason Behrendorff.
West Indies at 4/1 after 1 overs
Australia vs West Indies Live Score:
West Indies
Johnson Charles 4 (6)
Kyle Mayers 0 (0)
Australia
Xavier Bartlett 1/4 (1)
It's a Wicket. Johnson Charles is out and West Indies at 4/1 after 0.6 overs
OUT! c Matthew Wade b Xavier Bartlett.
Johnson Charles smashed a Four on Xavier Bartlett bowling . West Indies at 4/0 after 0.2 overs
FOUR! An agricultural heave from Johnson Charles and he is underway!
Australia Playing XI
Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (C), Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (WK), Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Jason Behrendorff.
West Indies Playing XI
West Indies (Playing XI) - Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rovman Powell (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder.
Toss Update
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat
Match Details
3rd T20I of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024 between Australia and West Indies to be held at Perth Stadium, Perth at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.