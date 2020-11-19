e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Australia will have this in mind’: Ramiz Raja explains what makes India a threat despite Virat Kohli’s absence

‘Australia will have this in mind’: Ramiz Raja explains what makes India a threat despite Virat Kohli’s absence

Ramiz Raja feels that even though Virat Kohli’s void will be challenging for India to fill, Australia should not forget a very important factor.

cricket Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 11:27 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli with his players during the India-New Zealand Test series earlier this year.
Virat Kohli with his players during the India-New Zealand Test series earlier this year.(Getty Images)
         

Virat Kohli and his scheduled leave from Australia after the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has become a huge talking point even before India’s series has kicked off. Current and former cricketers have weighed in on the topic, with most believing that Kohli’s absence is going to hurt India.

Also Read | ‘They are big players’: Harbhajan Singh names two batsmen who can stand up in Virat Kohli’s absence in Australia Tests

Then there are others who are confident that India can repeat their feat from two years ago even without their dynamic captain. Australia coach Justin Langer and off-spinner Nathan Lyon have already said that just because Kohli will not be around, the trophy will be theirs and now former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja has given his take on the matter, saying that even though Kohli’s void will be pretty challenging to fill, Australia should not forget how potent India’s bowling attack is.

Also Read | Australia must tire out Jasprit Bumrah, batsmen must deliver: Josh Hazlewood

“There are already complaints in Australia about the absence of Virat Kohli after the first Test in Adelaide. I think India has the batting line-up to tame Australia and plus the Indian bowling has improved a lot and they have a very good attack now and Australia will have this in mind,” Raja said on the Cricket Baaz YouTube channel.

Also Read | ‘If Aussies act wisely, they should produce pace-friendly wickets for India,’ says Shoaib Akhtar

It’s tough to disagree with Raja. With all the talk surrounding Kohli and his impending departure to be home with wife Anushka Sharma, who is due to give birth to the couple’s first child, the fact that India possess a strong bowling unit has almost flown under the radar.

In Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini, India has a formidable pace battery. Ishant Sharma is showing steady progress and his addition to the squad cannot be ruled out. India’s bowling attack has been backed by several experts to take 20 wickets, something they have proven in South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Raja feels Australia will try and make pitches that will provide a balance between bat and ball. With international cricket returning to Australia for the first time since the Women’s T20 World Up in February earlier in the year, Raja feels Australian pitches are unlikely to behave the way they once used to.

“The pitches in Australia are no longer what they used to be some years back. I mean there is less bounce, sideways movement and they are less venomous. And I think Australia will want to have full five-day Tests against India for viewership figures given their requirements,” he said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Digital India has become a way of life’, says PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit
‘Digital India has become a way of life’, says PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Ray of hope? Study claims Hepatitis C drugs can be effective against Covid-19
Ray of hope? Study claims Hepatitis C drugs can be effective against Covid-19
Howrah in West Bengal tops the list of most polluted cities in India
Howrah in West Bengal tops the list of most polluted cities in India
Covid-19 negative report gives false hope, don’t go out yet: Experts
Covid-19 negative report gives false hope, don’t go out yet: Experts
Delhi policewoman promoted for tracing 76 missing kids in last 3 months
Delhi policewoman promoted for tracing 76 missing kids in last 3 months
Businessman killed in Delhi, body thrown off train in Gujarat
Businessman killed in Delhi, body thrown off train in Gujarat
‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C
‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In