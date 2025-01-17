Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: 3rd ODI of England Women tour of Australia, 2025 to start at 04:35 AM

Explore
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
    Jan 17, 2025 4:20 AM IST
    Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of England Women tour of Australia, 2025. Match will start on 17 Jan 2025 at 04:35 AM
    Venue : Bellerive Oval, Hobart

    Australia Women squad -
    Alyssa Healy, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
    England Women squad -
    Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell    ...Read More

    Jan 17, 2025 4:20 AM IST

    Australia Women vs England Women Match Details
