Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: 2nd ODI of India Women tour of Australia, 2024 to start at 05:15 AM

    Live

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 8, 2024 4:22 AM IST
    Venue : Allan Border Field, Brisbane

    Australia Women squad -
    Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux
    India Women squad -
    Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 8, 2024 4:22 AM IST

    Australia Women vs India Women Match Details
