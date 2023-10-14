Australia Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: It’s a Four. null at 21/1 after 6.4 overs
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Hayley Matthews hit a Four on Megan Schutt bowling.null at 21/1 after 6.4 overs
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of West Indies Women tour of Australia, 2023. Match will start on 14 Oct 2023 at 04:35 AM
Venue : Junction Oval, Melbourne
Australia Women squad -
Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
West Indies Women squad -
Djenaba Joseph, Shabika Gajnabi, Stafanie Taylor, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews, Jannillea Glasgow, Zaida James, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell
Follow all the updates here:
- Oct 14, 2023 05:03 AM ISTAustralia Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Hayley Matthews smashed a Four on Megan Schutt bowling . null at 21/1 after 6.4 overs
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Four! Nice one. A good-looking square drive is played and it results in a boundary.
- Oct 14, 2023 04:59 AM ISTAustralia Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: null at 15/1 after 6 overs
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Live Score:
null
Rashada Williams 0 (11)
Hayley Matthews 11 (10)
null
Kim Garth 1/11 (3)
- Oct 14, 2023 04:57 AM ISTAustralia Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Hayley Matthews smashed a Four on Kim Garth bowling . null at 14/1 after 5.1 overs
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Four! That is pulled through the on side. The ball races to the fence in no time.
- Oct 14, 2023 04:55 AM ISTAustralia Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: null at 10/1 after 5 overs
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Live Score:
null
Rashada Williams 0 (8)
Hayley Matthews 6 (7)
null
Megan Schutt 0/3 (3)
- Oct 14, 2023 04:52 AM ISTAustralia Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: null at 9/1 after 4 overs
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Live Score:
null
Rashada Williams 0 (4)
Hayley Matthews 5 (5)
null
Kim Garth 1/6 (2)
- Oct 14, 2023 04:50 AM ISTAustralia Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Zaida James is out and null at 9/1 after 3.2 overs
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
- Oct 14, 2023 04:47 AM ISTAustralia Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: null at 8/0 after 3 overs
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Live Score:
null
Zaida James 0 (14)
Hayley Matthews 4 (4)
null
Megan Schutt 0/2 (2)
- Oct 14, 2023 04:44 AM ISTAustralia Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: null at 7/0 after 2 overs
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Live Score:
null
Zaida James 0 (9)
Hayley Matthews 3 (3)
null
Kim Garth 0/5 (1)
- Oct 14, 2023 04:38 AM ISTAustralia Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: null at 1/0 after 1 overs
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Live Score:
null
Zaida James 0 (5)
Hayley Matthews 1 (1)
null
Megan Schutt 0/1 (1)
- Oct 14, 2023 03:35 AM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of West Indies Women tour of Australia, 2023
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Match Details
3rd ODI of West Indies Women tour of Australia, 2023 between Australia Women and West Indies Women to be held at Junction Oval, Melbourne at 04:35 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.