Australian cricket needs a complete overhaul, says Shane Warne

Former Australian player Shane Warne has called for a complete overhaul of Australian cricket after the team lost their first-ever Test series to India on home soil in Sydney on Monday. The Baggy Greens were outplayed in the series they lost 2-1. The Aussies have been in dire straits after Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for a year due to their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal. When former England captain Michael Vaughan wrote in his column for The Telegraph that Australia’s problems will not be solved when Smith and Warner return, Warne agreed with the statement.

“Yes, Warner and Smith will help, but Australian cricket needs a complete overhaul. Here the following - coaching at all levels, the ridiculous under-23 programme, academy etc. As we are not producing quality smart cricketers-why?,” tweeted Warne.

Unfortunately, I have to agree with @MichaelVaughan here Jnr. Yes Warner & Smith will help, but Aust cricket needs a complete overhaul re the following. Coaching at all levels, the ridiculous under 23 programme, academy etc. As we are not producing quality smart cricketers-why ? https://t.co/ZBBYToJl7O — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 8, 2019

Shane Warne added, the fact that the fast bowlers didn’t even get one LBW decision in their favour and not a single batsman scored a century, is a serious cause for concern.

“Not one LBW for the quick bowlers in the series and not one hundred by any batsman. Where are all the young batsman? Shield cricket has turned into a game where players are pulled out whenever they feel like it. Grade cricket is going backwards! Who’s making these decisions?”

Not one LBW for the quick bowlers in the series and not 1 hundred by any batsman. Where are all the young batsman ? Shield cricket has turned into a game where players are pulled out whenever they feel like it. Grade cricket is going backwards ! Who’s making these decisions ? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 8, 2019

