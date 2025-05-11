Australian cricketers, 'shaken' by India-Pakistan situation, in a muddle over return if IPL, PSL resume

Australian cricketers have been left in a muddle about whether the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will resume and whether they will return for the final few matches in the tournament. The uncertainty remains the same for those participating in the 10th season of the Pakistan Super League. Sunrisers Hyderabad, featuring Pat Cummins and Travis Head, are already out of contention for a place in IPL 2025 playoffs(AFP)

The Aussies, who are playing in the IPL, boarded their respective flights out of India on Saturday. The IPL was suspended on Friday amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Meanwhile, the Australians, part of PSL 2025, are also planning to return home after the Pakistan Cricket Board's plan to shift the final leg of the tournament to the UAE was abandoned.

However, both tournaments could now potentially resume after a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan on Saturday. Although just hours later, Pakistan was accused of violating the ceasefire as explosions were heard by residents in Srinagar and Jammu, which were followed by blackouts in the two cities. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

According to a report in The West Australian, the biggest question for the Aussie cricketers will be whether they want to return to the IPL and PSL "after being left shaken by the situation over the past week."

Reports on Saturday hinted that the BCCI handpicked Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad to host the remaining 16 matches of the IPL 2025 season, including the playoffs. While the locations are well away from the Pakistan border, the likes of Pat Cummins, Travis Head and Nathan Ellis are unlikely to return with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings all out of the race to make the playoffs and only one or two games remaining. Not to forget, the IPL window will end on May 25, after which Australia will get busy preparing for the World Test Championship final against South Africa starting on June 11.

For those who were part of PSL, the concern is on the logistical part, but more so on what they incurred in the last few days. "Players in Pakistan narrowly avoided being caught up in the drama on Friday, flying out of an airbase in Islamabad hours before it was struck by missiles," the report added.