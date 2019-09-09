Australian Federal Police savagely troll England cricket team after Ashes defeat

cricket

Cricket is a great leveller. Just over a couple of months ago, England Cricket team were celebrating winning their first World Cup trophy after a narrow win over New Zealand. Australia, on the other hand, were seen to be in the process of rebuilding following the scandalous ball-tampering last year that saw the trio of David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft serving a 12-month ban. But on Sunday, Australia retained the Ashes urn by defeating England by 185 runs in the 4th Test in Manchester.

The huge Test win led Australian Federal Police (AFP) savagely mocking England cricket team taking a dig on their win over New Zealand in the World Cup final. The Three Lions had won the match by boundaries rule, and had also seen a controversial overthrow, which saved the match for the hosts.

In a series of Twitter, AFP wrote: “Good to see reports that a group of Australians in Manchester overnight have foiled the activities of a gang involved in a series of robberies targeting Aussies and Kiwis in England this Northern summer. You’re welcome.”

Good to see reports that a group of Australians in Manchester overnight have foiled the activities of a gang involved in a series of robberies targeting Aussies and Kiwis in England this Northern summer. You're welcome, @metpoliceuk. — AFP (@AusFedPolice) September 9, 2019

“This gang previously stole a valuable cup from the hands of some of our NZ neighbours in London, followed by one of their red-headed members attempting to wrestle an antique urn away from its rightful owners during a visit to Headingly,” they further added, referring to Ben Stokes’ match-winning innings in Headingley.

We are glad to see the urn is back where it belongs – even if the contents appear to be badly damaged by fire. Sorry @nzpolice, we understand that gang does not want to hand over the cup anytime soon. — AFP (@AusFedPolice) September 9, 2019

“We are glad to see the urn is back where it belongs – even if the contents appear to be badly damaged by fire. Sorry @nzpolice, we understand that gang does not want to hand over the cup anytime soon,” they added.

Pat Cummins led the way before Josh Hazlewood struck as Australia retained the Ashes with a 185-run win over England in the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Sunday. England, set a huge target of 383 to win, were bowled out for 197 following some spirited lower-order defiance. Cummins, the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, took 4-43 in 24 overs. The match ended when Craig Overton, who faced 105 balls, was lbw to Hazlewood for 21 after the tailender’s review failed to overturn umpire Kumar Dharmasena’s decision.

Victory ensured Australia kept hold of the Ashes at 2-1 up with one to play in the five-Test campaign. If Australia avoid defeat at the Oval next week they will have won their first Test series in England for 18 years.

