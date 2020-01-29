Australian Open 2020: Steve Smith & Allan Border spotted watching Nadal vs Thiem quarter final

cricket

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 18:57 IST

Austrian youngster Dominic Thiem on Wednesday beat world number one Rafael Nadal in four sets to make it through to the semi-finals of the Australian Open. Thiem, considered by many as Nadal’s successor to the clay throne, produced some of the best tennis of his career to keep his nose ahead throughout the match.

Thiem was resolute even as Nadal tried to launch one of his trademark late rearguards. The Austrian eventually held on to win 7-6, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 to book a last 4 clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas. There was cricketing presence in the Rod Laver Arena as the two gladiators commenced their duel. Australian star batsman Steve Smith was in attendance along with his wife Dani Willis. The couple was seated next former Australian cricket captain and legend Allan Border.

Smith and his partner Dani have been spotted enjoying the action at Australian Open in the past as well. Smith was part of the Australian team that played in India recently. The Aussies made a good start to their 3-match one day international series by winning the opener. India though came back strong to win the last two matches and take the series.

Smith is expected to be an integral part of the Australian team as they look to win the ICC T20 World Cup for the first time ever, when the tournament is held Down Under in October this year.