Canberra [Australia], : Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met the Indian cricket team ahead of their upcoming two-day warm-up match against Prime Ministers XI, which will be starting on November 30. Australian PM Albanese meets Team India ahead of Prime Minister's XI two-day warm-up fixture

The Australian PM took to Instagram, sharing pictures of him interacting with the Men in Blue, including star players captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He clicked a selfie with Indian stars, including Rohit, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, etc.

Albanese also met with the Prime Ministers XI team, which is led by skipper Jack Edwards.

In his Instagram post, Albanese acknowledged that while the Indian team is "amazing", he still backs the Aussies to outdo them in the warm-up match.

"Big challenge ahead for the PM's XI at Manuka Oval this week against an amazing Indian side. But as I said to PM @narendramodi, I'm backing the Aussies to get the job done," said Albanese in his post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DC6EiVTzJJa/?hl=en&img_index=6

India staged a stunning comeback from a series whitewash against New Zealand at home, defeating Australia by 295 runs in the Perth Test despite being bowled out for a mere 150 runs in their first innings. The second Test, a pink-ball, day-night affair, will take place at Adelaide Oval.

According to a report from ESPNcricinfo, Rohit Sharma will be available for the two-day warm-up game against the Prime Ministers XI from November 30 in Canberra, ahead of the day-night Test in Adelaide.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma started practicing in the nets as he joined the team in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after the birth of his second child.

On the other hand, India head coach Gautam Gambhir flew back home amidst the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-2025 and will miss the two-day tour game against the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The report stated that Gambhir had left the squad to be in India for personal reasons.

A Board of Control for Cricket in India spokesperson confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that the India head coach will be back with the squad before the upcoming Adelaide Test, which will be starting on December 6.

In the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, India won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they were dismissed for just 150 runs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant playing crucial knocks and adding a vital 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Josh Hazlewood was the standout bowler for Australia, with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, and Mitchell Starc claiming two wickets each. Australia's reply was even worse, as they were reduced to 79/9 before Mitchell Starc and Alex Carey took the total to 104, giving India a slender lead of 46 runs. Jasprit Bumrah starred for India with figures of 5/30 in 18 overs, while debutant Harshit Rana impressed with 3/48.

In their second innings, India amassed a massive lead. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal put up a 201-run opening partnership. Despite losing quick wickets, an unbeaten 100 by Virat Kohli , supported by Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy , propelled India to 487/6 declared, setting Australia a daunting target of 534 runs.

Nathan Lyon was the best bowler for Australia, with Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood taking one wicket each.

At stumps on Day 3, Australia were 12/3, with Bumrah taking two wickets and Mohammed Siraj one. On Day 4, despite valiant efforts from Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh , Australia were bowled out for 238, giving India a resounding 295-run victory. Bumrah and Siraj led the bowling in the second innings, while Washington Sundar took two wickets, and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana picked one each.

Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah was named 'Player of the Match' for his eight wickets in the game.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.