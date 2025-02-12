'Australia's chances of winning Champions Trophy still very high': Warner not fazed by Cummins, Hazlewood, Starc absence

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is around the corner and the reigning World Champions, Australia, are in Group B alongside South Africa, England and Afghanistan. However, the side has been rocked even before the start of the tournament. Captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the competition. Josh Hazlewood won't be part of the squad either, Marcus Stoinis has already announced his ODI retirement, and Mitchell Starc has pulled out due to reasons unknown. So what if Josh Hazlewood (L), Pat Cummins (M) and Mitchell Starc aren't playing? David Warner still feels Australia have a very good chance of winning the Champions Trophy (Getty)

Steve Smith, who was captaining Australia in the Sri Lanka Tests, has been appointed captain. With a solid captaincy record, Smith stepping up was no surprise. Cricket Australia's decision has been lauded by many, including David Warner, who, despite setbacks, believes Australia stand a good chance of winning the tournament.

"Steve Smith leads the team. You've got him there at the moment for the Test. So I think we're somewhat of an experienced head. And I think our chances are still very high. You know, still have to win that World Cup, you know, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitch Marsh are a big miss, but we've got quality players there that can take and fill those shoes without doubt," said Warner while replying to a Hindustan Times query during a select media interaction.

"So, and then obviously the other thing is, as well as what wickets going to be prepared in Pakistan as well. So there's so many different variations and variables that will have to play a role in that," added Warner, who was a key part in Dubai Capitals's win in the LT20.

'ILT20 allows growth for international players'

Warner played two matches for Dubai Capitals in the third edition of ILT20, registering scores of 93 (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) and 4 (final against Desert Vipers). The former left-handed batter reckons the competition in the UAE is going from strength to strength and allows for thrilling action.

"If you could get a 20-20 competition where you can actually have, you know, 11 players that are in like from international, no matter where you are from in the world. If you have 11 overseas players, a bit like similar to the English Premier League and all that, it'll be ridiculous. I think this is the closest to that. You can have nine international players playing and that would make the competition so strong," said Warner.

"You know, but that's, that's the sign is that you need every nation to participate, right? So how that would ever work, I don't know. I don't, I don't have the answer to that. And clearly the, the Indian players are restricted from playing outside of the IPL. So that's a hard one in itself, but the competition is very strong. I like it. I really enjoy it. And I think it's really, really good for the game because every other home competition, country competition, you can only play four overseas, which what people have to understand, it's about educating and raising your own players in your own backyard as well," he added.

Speaking further, Warner said, "So that's, that's why that's there in place. And I respect that. And I think that's a, good thing. But this competition allows that growth for international players to play. So I think it's, I think it's good in that sense."