Mitchell Starc withdraws from Champions Trophy for unknown reasons, Australia forced to announce revamped squad

Mitchell Starc withdrew from the Champions Trophy at the last moment for personal reasons, leaving Australia with an entirely new bowling lineup in their bid to reclaim the trophy they last won in 2009. Captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were already sidelined due to injuries. Australia will also be without all-rounders Michell Marsh (injured) and Marcus Stoinis, who suddenly announced his retirement. In a revamped squad announced Wednesday morning, exactly a week before the Champions Trophy starts in Pakistan, Australia named Steve Smith as captain. Australia's Mitchell Starc(AFP)

Cricket Australia did not give out details about Starc, respecting the fast bowler's privacy and extending its full support. It is learnt that Starc, who featured in all seven Tests against India and Sri Lanka, left for home immediately after the competition of the second Test against Sri Lanka.

Starc will also not be available for the two-game ODI Series in Sri Lanka, which will lead to the Champions Trophy.

“We understand and respect Mitch’s decision,” Chair of Australia's men’s selectors George Bailey said.

“Mitch is deeply respected for his commitment to international cricket and the priority he places on performing for Australia.

“His well documented ability to play through pain and adversity, as well as forgoing opportunities in other parts of his career to put his country first should be applauded.

“His loss is of course a blow for the Champions Trophy campaign but does provide an opportunity to someone else to make a mark on the tournament.”

Starc has requested that his privacy be respected regarding this decision and will not be making any comments.

Who replaced Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood?

In Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood's absence—the fast bowling trio pivotal to Australia's World Cup victory in 2023—Australia's pace battery will depend on Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, and Spencer Johnson.

All-rounder Stoinis' duties are likely to be shared between Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Hardy

“The squad has changed significantly over the past month on the back of some untimely injuries and the retirement of Marcus Stoinis.

“The upside of that is that we have been able to call on players who have had international exposure and success over the past 12 months.

“A strong core of some our most experienced players will provide a strong foundation in our attempt to win this edition of the Champions Trophy.

“We have a range of options to shape the playing XI within the tournament depending on the opposition and conditions we face.”

Australia revamped Champions Trophy squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.