Australia's road to World Cup final: A tale of grit, determination, resurgence and Adam Zampa's spin magic

Just like India's unbeaten run, Australia's campaign at the 2023 World Cup has also been like a movie script. The five-time champions began their campaign on a stuttering note, crashing to defeats in their opening two matches and were written off early. They began their campaign with a six-wicket defeat against finalists India, and then were thrashed by South Africa by 134 runs. The collapse against South Africa was lesson well-learned for the Aussies, and they began their resurgence with a victory against Sri Lanka in their third fixture, and haven't looked back since then. After their opening two losses, Pat Cummins and Co. maintained an unbeaten run and will enter the final on Sunday as equal to hosts India, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Here's recap of their sensational run: 2023 Cricket World Cup: Australia's Adam Zampa celebrates a wicket with his teammates.(REUTERS)

Lose by six wickets vs India

It was a shocker for Aussie cricket fans as Cummins began his debut ODI World Cup as captain with a defeat vs hosts India, in Chennai. The visitors initially were bowled out for 199 in 49.3 overs as Ravindra Jadeja took a three-wicket haul for India. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets each. Chasing 200, India managed to reach 201/4 in 41.2 overs. For Australia's bowling department, Josh Hazlewood scalped three dismissals.

Lose to South Africa by 134 runs

In their next match, they once again crashed to a defeat against South Africa. Chasing 312, Australia were bowled out for 177 in 40.5 overs with a total batting collapse and were also rocked by Kagiso Rabada's three-wicket haul. Initially, a century by Quinton de Kock (109) and a half-century by Aiden Markram (56) saw the Proteas post 311/7 in 50 overs.

Beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

After their opening two fixtures, it was expected to be a complete meltdown in the Aussie camp. But they rose from the ashes in style, led by Adam Zampa's spin magic. Zampa's four-wicket haul saw Sri Lanka get bowled out for 209 in 43.3 overs. Meanwhile, Cummins and Mitchell Starc also bagged two-wicket hauls. Chasing 210, Australia cruised to 215/5 in 35.2 overs, silencing their critics and finally kickstarting their campaign. Josh Inglis (58) and Mitchell Marsh (52) played key half-centuries which proved to be important in the run chase.

Defeat Pakistan by 62 runs

Needing to prove that they were serious contenders, Australia were next up against favourites Pakistan in Bengaluru. It was vintage pure batting by Australia as they posted 367/9 in 50 overs, courtesy of tons from David Warner (163) and Marsh (121). The other Aussie batters failed to impress due to Shaheen Shah Afridi's five-wicket haul, but Warner and Marsh proved to be enough. Chasing 368, Babar Azam and Co. were bowled out for 305 in 45.3 overs, with Zampa once again taking another four-wicket haul. Pat Cummis kept up his good form, with two wickets.

Thrash Netherlands by 309 runs

It was pure cricket once again as Australia completely destroyed Netherlands to keep their new-found unbeaten run intact. Chasing 400, the Dutch were bowled out for 90 in 21 overs and Zampa was on top again with another four-wicket haul. It was the first innings which made everyone go crazy as Glenn Maxwell hammered a 44-ball knock of 106 runs. Meanwhile, Warner (104) again got a century as Australia posted 399/8 in 50 overs. The first innings also saw Steve Smith (71) get a half-century.

Edge past 2019 runners-up New Zealand in five-run win

It was this match in Dharamshala where Cummins and Co. proved their credentials as title challengers. A 67-ball century by Travis Head (109) and a half-century by David Warner (81) saw Australia post 388 in 49.2 overs. They put in a good batting display against an equally capable New Zealand bowling department, consisting of the likes of Trent Boult (three wickets), Mitchell Santner (two wickets) and Glenn Phillips (three wickets). Chasing 389, it looked like the Kiwis would cross the finishing line, led by Rachin Ravindra's ton (116), but the Aussies managed to keep things tight in the death overs, securing a five-wicket victory. Zampa proved to be his captain's pick during the run chase once again and responded with three wickets. Cummins and Hazlewood also bagged two dismissals each.

Defeat defending champions England by 33 runs

Although, England had the defending champions tag, they failed to live up to it. So when Australia took on a jaded England side, the script was followed once again and Zampa was the star! A half-century by Marnus Labuschangne (71) saw Australia post 286 in 49.3 overs. It looked like an easy target for England, but Zampa had other plans and came to his side's rescue. The spinner took three wickets as Australia managed to bowl out England for 253 in 48.1 overs. He was further complemented by two-wicket hauls from Cummins and Hazlewood.

Defeat Afghanistan by three wickets in epic thriller

This proved to be the match where Australia properly consolidated their position on top of the table, and also gave the knockout blow to Afghanistan. The Afghans began the match as favourites, having won over fans and critics with some stunning inspirational cricket. The Afghans put in a good batting display in the first innings as a ton from Ibrahim Zadran (129*) took them to 291/5 in 50 overs. The Aussies managed to keep it tight for the other batters, as Hazlewood scalped two dismissals. Chasing 292, it looked like it would be an easy job for in-form Australian batters. But it all went downhill right from the start as openers Warner (18) and Head (0) were dismissed early. Then, Marsh (24), Labuschagne (14) and Inglis (0) followed suit, with Australia reeling at 69/5 in 14.1 overs. The Afghans were cruising towards a win which would take them to fourth position. But in came Maxwell like a movie star, becoming the protagonist by choice. Hindered by cramps, the all-rounder made it a knock to remember, arguably the greatest in ODI history. He clobbered 201* off 128 balls, clattering 21 fours and 10 sixes, taking his side to 293/7 in 40.5 overs.

Beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Such was their form, that Australia's final league game against Bangladesh turned out like a warm-up game ahead of the semi-finals. Chasing 307, they raced to 307/2 in 44.4 overs and fans got to witness Marsh slam 117* off 132 deliveries. Meanwhile, Smith (63*) and Warner (53) also got half-centuries. Initially, two wickets from Zampa saw Australia restrict Bangladesh to 306/8 in 50 overs. The Aussies won by eight wickets, ending the league stage on the best note possible.

Defeat South Africa by three wickets in semi-final

In Kolkata, the Aussies were against Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the semi-final, a side they lost to during the league stage. But they made sure not to repeat the act, and managed to secure a three-wicket win in a thriller. Chasing 213, Australia reached 215/7 in 47.2 overs, with Head (62) headlining the chase. Initially, three-wicket hauls from Starc and Cummins saw South Afrca get bowled out for only 212 in 49.4 overs, despite a century from David MIller (101).

