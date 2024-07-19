New Delhi [India], : Australia all-rounder Sophie Molineux could be in a race against time to get fit for the New Zealand series before the Women's T20 World Cup after she suffered a fractured rib. Australia's Sophie Molineux in doubt for New Zealand series after suffering fractured rib

Cricket Australia released an official statement to confirm the 26-year-old's injury, which read, "Molineux suffered an acute rib fracture after being struck by a ball in the chest while batting last week."

Molineux has been ruled out of The Hundred as a result, where she was due to join the Manchester Originals.

Another Australian star to miss the tournament is Grace Harris. The 30-year-old all-rounder suffered a calf strain, which will restrict her from linking up with the London Spirit.

"Harris suffered an aggravation of a calf injury sustained in her preparation for The Hundred and the upcoming season. She is now working through a graduated rehabilitation and [a] return-to-play program," Cricket Australia added.

Australia will engage in a three-match T20I series against New Zealand, which will be played between September 19 and 24.

After the conclusion of the three T20Is, Australia will head to Bangladesh for the T20 World Cup which will kick off on October 3.

Molineux returned to the international circuit for Australia in February for the first time since 2021 after a string of injuries kept her on the sidelines.

The left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder made her comeback in the Australian colours during the one-off Test against South Africa.

She was named Player of the Series in the T20Is against Bangladesh after scything six wickets at 8.33.

Kim Garth has been named as Molineux's replacement at Originals, while Megan Schutt has been added to the Spirit squad as a replacement player for Harris.

Apart from Molineux and Harris, Australia's top players who won't be a part of The Hundred and Australia A series include captain Alyssa Healy and Darcie Brown. Brown is currently recovering from a stress fracture of the foot.

