Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Australia's Will Pucovski retires from cricket at 27 after a string of concussions

AFP |
Apr 08, 2025 10:43 AM IST

Will Pucovski has not played since March last year, when he was struck by a bouncer, and said Tuesday he was calling time on playing cricket.

Former Australia opening batsman Will Pucovski retired from cricket at the age of 27 on Tuesday after a string of concussions, saying he would not risk "any more damage to my brain".

Australia's Will Pucovski confirms retirement amid ongoing concussion struggle.(AP)
Australia's Will Pucovski confirms retirement amid ongoing concussion struggle.(AP)

Free-scoring batsman Pucovski was earmarked for future greatness after he made his Australia debut as a 22-year-old in 2021, scoring an impressive 62 against India in the third Test in Sydney.

But it was to be his sole international appearance after he dislocated his shoulder while fielding in that match, one of a series of injuries and concussions that derailed his promising career.

He has not played since March last year, when he was struck by a bouncer, and said Tuesday he was calling time on playing cricket.

"It can be quite difficult to see how can I get out to play professional sport again when I'm struggling to live my life how I want to," he told SEN sports radio on Tuesday.

"I just don't want to risk doing any more damage to my brain than I've already done."

Pucovski was pegged as a rising talent after forcing his way into a star-studded Victoria state team as an 18-year-old.

But he was susceptible to short-pitched bowling, suffering more than 10 concussions in his career and forcing a medical panel to recommend last year that he give up the game.

Pucovski said he was still experiencing the effects of so many blows to the head.

"There's the mental health symptoms which is one part of it. Then there's the fatigue, which is quite bad, I get regular headaches," he told SEN.

"I really struggle with things on my left side. If I have things happening on my left I feel sick and dizzy. I struggle with motion sickness.

"I know what I was like before these concussions and I know what I am now.

“My family and friends have noticed a difference in me and that's scary for me and for them.”

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with Mi vs RCB Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with Mi vs RCB Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Australia's Will Pucovski retires from cricket at 27 after a string of concussions
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On