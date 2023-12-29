close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Avesh Khan added to Team India squad for final Test against South Africa

Avesh Khan added to Team India squad for final Test against South Africa

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 29, 2023 12:00 PM IST

BCCI on Friday confirmed the addition of Avesh Khan to India's squad for the Cape Town Test.

India fast bowler Avesh Khan has been added to the Team India squad for the second and final Test of the series against South Africa, the BCCI confirmed on Friday. Avesh was added as a replacement for Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out of the series due to injury. The visitors faced an innings-and-32-run loss to the Proteas in the first Test in Centurion, following an uninspired outing from the batting order. On Day 3, India were folded on 131, with Virat Kohli scoring more than half (76) of the runs for the side.

Avesh Khan during a practice session (PTI)
Avesh Khan during a practice session (PTI)

India's performances with the ball also left a lot to be desired, as the side conceded 408 in the first innings. Barring Jasprit Bumrah – who picked four wickets – no other bowler looked threatening despite bowling-friendly conditions at the Centurion. Debutant Prasidh Krishna looked far from impressive, conceding 93 runs in 20 overs while picking a wicket, while Shardul Thakur was even more expensive, registering figures of 1/101 in just 19 overs.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

(More to follow…)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs South Africa match updates along with Cricket Schedule and India vs South Africa Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out