Avesh Khan added to Team India squad for final Test against South Africa

India fast bowler Avesh Khan has been added to the Team India squad for the second and final Test of the series against South Africa, the BCCI confirmed on Friday. Avesh was added as a replacement for Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out of the series due to injury. The visitors faced an innings-and-32-run loss to the Proteas in the first Test in Centurion, following an uninspired outing from the batting order. On Day 3, India were folded on 131, with Virat Kohli scoring more than half (76) of the runs for the side. Avesh Khan during a practice session (PTI)

India's performances with the ball also left a lot to be desired, as the side conceded 408 in the first innings. Barring Jasprit Bumrah – who picked four wickets – no other bowler looked threatening despite bowling-friendly conditions at the Centurion. Debutant Prasidh Krishna looked far from impressive, conceding 93 runs in 20 overs while picking a wicket, while Shardul Thakur was even more expensive, registering figures of 1/101 in just 19 overs.

