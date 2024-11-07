Menu Explore
Axar Patel set for return, Arshdeep Singh to lead new-look attack: India predicted XI vs South Africa 1st T20I

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 07, 2024 06:25 PM IST

India vs South Africa 1st T20I: A look at the likely XI for the Suryakumar Yadav-led side in Durban opener

India begin their four-match campaign against South Africa at Durban’s Kingsmead, a ground made popular by Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes in the 2007 World Cup. India’s young team will want to leave their mark with fireworks against a team that pushed them to the edge at this year’s own World Cup, with some of the heroes from that day in Barbados returning to action, including captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Arshdeep Singh will lead the pace attack for India vs South Africa, beginning in Durban.(PTI)
Arshdeep Singh will lead the pace attack for India vs South Africa, beginning in Durban.(PTI)

The unit will be led by VVS Laxman as Gautam Gambhir travels with the main team to Australia, but will look to continue the high-octane and powerful style that the Indian team have been looking to play in recent months.

Abhishek Sharma will be at the top of the order and the key to this style, as a powerful hitter very comfortable against pace and capable of striking from ball one. Sanju Samson will open alongside him, fresh off a century, and will know that a few strong performances could lead to an extended run in the team.

Below them, with Nitish Reddy in Australia as part of the A team, Tilak Varma is the likeliest player to step into that role, with the rest of the batting likely to look much the same. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya seem to be dead-set in the middle order, and Rinku Singh in the finisher role at 6.

Debuts on hand in the bowling?

The bowling and lower-order combinations will be interesting to keep an eye on. Axar Patel is likely the best-suited number seven in the team, joining up after a disappointing spell on the bench in Test matches. As Delhi Capitals’ most expensive player, he will want to have an impact.

Hardik’s regular bowling will mean India can field two spinners, and Varun Chakravarthy might get the nod over Ravi Bishnoi, who turns it the same way as Axar.

In the seam department, India are fairly inexperienced, with Arshdeep Singh the senior pacer and Avesh Khan likely his second-in-command. With one spot open after the pair, India will likely hand out a debut to either Vijaykumar Vyshak or Yash Dayal. Vyshak’s added batting ability might see him get the nod, but expect both players to feature during this series.

India’s Predicted XI vs South Africa, 1st T20I

Batters: Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Varun Chakravarthy

India squad vs South Africa

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal

