Ayush Badoni turns flight mode into reality, grabs jaw-dropping catch for India A in Emerging Asia Cup 2024

24-year-old Ayush Badoni made an astonishing effort on the field to make a breathtaking catch during the ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2024 match between India A and the UAE. It was a one-sided affair where India registered a comprehensive 7-wicket win following a collective effort from the players. Rasikh Salem was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, and Abhishek Sharma slammed a blistering half-century, but it was Badoni who grabbed the limelight for his acrobatic catch on the field. Ayush Badoni grabbed a stunner in the match against UAE.(X Images)

It was the final ball of the 15th over when UAE tailender Jawadullah lofted the ball at long-on. Badoni flew to his right to grab a stunning catch, and Ramandeep Singh claimed his second wicket. Jawadullah was dismissed for just 1 while UAE were bundled out for a mere 107 in 16.5 overs.

The Indian batters made a mockery of the chase and won the match with 55 balls to spare to make it two-in-two in the tournament. Abhishek smashed 58 in 24 balls before Badoni completed the formality of chasing down a target of 108 with a six and four.

Seamer Rasikh Salam dismissed three batters in his opening over, reducing UAE to 40 for 5 inside the power play.

Salam was adjudged the Player of the Match for returning excellent figures of 3/15 with the ball. There were also a couple of strikes from Ramandeep Singh (2/7) as India bundled out UAE with more than three overs remaining in their innings.

India are currently on top of Group B with four points, and take on hosts Oman in their final group game on Wednesday.

Ayush Badoni makes strong case for IPL retention

Meanwhile, Badoni's recent exploits are expected to help him get retained by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the mega IPL auction. In the recently concluded Delhi Premier League match, Badoni slammed a record 19 sixes during his magnificent 55-ball 165-run knock.

"I was just looking to time the ball well, I never thought I would end up hitting 19 sixes in an innings. I just focus on timing the ball and not trying to hit the ball hard," Badoni told PTI Videos.