Azhar files police complaint against HCA member for alleged abuse of him
Azharuddin, in the complaint, said that a committee member of the HCA had used “abusive” language against him and an employee of the association over an administrative matter, they said.cricket Updated: Sep 07, 2020 22:22 IST
Former India captain and President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) Mohammad Azharuddin on Monday filed a police complaint here, alleging that a member of the association ‘abused’ him verbally, police said.
Azharuddin, in the complaint, said that a committee member of the HCA had used “abusive” language against him and an employee of the association over an administrative matter, they said.
Based on the complaint, a case had been registered against the HCA member under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, a police official told PTI adding further investigations were on.
Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.