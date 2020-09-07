e-paper
Azhar files police complaint against HCA member for alleged abuse of him

Azharuddin, in the complaint, said that a committee member of the HCA had used “abusive” language against him and an employee of the association over an administrative matter, they said.

cricket Updated: Sep 07, 2020 22:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Hyderabad
Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin.
Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin.(AP)
         

Former India captain and President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) Mohammad Azharuddin on Monday filed a police complaint here, alleging that a member of the association ‘abused’ him verbally, police said.

Azharuddin, in the complaint, said that a committee member of the HCA had used “abusive” language against him and an employee of the association over an administrative matter, they said.

Based on the complaint, a case had been registered against the HCA member under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, a police official told PTI adding further investigations were on.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

