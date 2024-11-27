New Delhi [India], : Tamil Nadu batter Baba Indrajith opened up on the experience of sharing the dressing room with Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2022, calling it a "big learning experience". Baba Indrajith opens up on "big learning experience" of representing KKR in IPL 2022

Indrajith was speaking on Sony Sports Network's Tamil Cricket Podcast - Cricket Petta.

"I was with the KKR team in 2022 . It was a very emotional experience. Sharing the dressing room with McCullum and Pat Cummins was a big learning experience. David Hussey and Brendon McCullum had joined KKR from CSK, and I had a nice bonding. Michael Hussey is also a superb human being," he said.

In that season, Indrajith got three games and scored just 21 runs, with a best score of 15.

Indrajith said that when he started out, he had seniors like Subramaniam Badrinath, Lakshmipathy BalajI, and Dinesh Karthik, and the game has evolved a lot in terms of shot-making, embracing more unconvential hitting.

"When I started playing, the seniors on the team were S Badrinath, L Balaji, and Dinesh Karthik were there. The approach and the thinking have changed since then. The modern cricket game is changing, especially the mindset. Unlike the past, now if you play a reverse and get out, the coach will not ask you to run ten rounds on the field as punishment," he said.

Speaking on playing with legendary Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in Tamil Nadu, Indrajith said that he is a "legend," lauding him for his passion and "involvement in the game.".

"Ashwin is someone who is always up for a challenge and that's not easy. He is very courageous," he concluded.

In 25 T20s, Indrajith has scored 451 runs at an average of 21.47 and a strike rate of over 115, with a half-century.

Indrajith has done well for TN in first-class cricket, making a name for himself with his consistency, scoring 5,545 runs in 81 matches at an average of 52.31, with 16 centuries and 29 fifties. His best score is 200. In 60 List-A games, he has made 1,617 runs at an average of 47.55, with two centuries and 11 fifties. His best score is 103*.

