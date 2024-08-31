Babar Azam 'doesn't come close' to Virat Kohli's 'aura': Ex-Pakistan star urges fans to 'forget' comparisons

The long-standing debate between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam as the superior batter has often ignited discussions among cricket fans and experts alike. However, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has made it clear where he stands on the matter. Babar Azam (L) with Virat Kohli(File)

In a recent interview with SportsTak, Kaneria dismissed the comparison entirely, emphasising that Kohli’s record far outshines that of his Pakistani counterpart. For Kaneria, the debate is not even close, as Kohli’s achievements and impact on the game speak for themselves.

“Who is comparing them? I am tired of hearing that people compare them. When you’re talking about comparing, look at the runs Virat has scored. He has scored runs all around the world. He is a massive player,” Kaneria commented.

Kaneria questioned the rationale behind comparing the two players, suggesting that Kohli’s presence on the field alone creates a significant influence—something he feels Babar Azam currently lacks. According to Kaneria, the media has played a role in fueling these comparisons, which he believes are not grounded in reality.

He urged critics and fans to wait until both players have completed their careers to truly assess their legacies, though he is confident that Kohli's record will stand the test of time.

“Look at his stature, when he walks onto the field, his aura itself is different and he (Babar) does not come close, forget comparing them. All that is created by the channels to sell their product. I have had a lot of questions comparing them, but I have never done it. Look at the stats. When both of them retire, do take a look at the stats," he mentioned.

Babar's poor patch

As it stands, Babar Azam is facing a tough period, struggling to find his form with the bat. His recent performance in the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi was disappointing, with a two-ball duck followed by a laboured 22 off 50 balls.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, who hasn’t featured in a Test match since January 2024 against South Africa, is potentially gearing up for a return in India’s upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh in September.