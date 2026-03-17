Babar Azam mystery refuses to fade as Mike Hesson’s remark sparks fresh confusion after PCB launched probe

The mystery surrounding the real reason behind Babar Azam’s absence from Pakistan’s recently concluded ODI series in Bangladesh deepened after head coach Mike Hesson issued a fresh explanation following the team’s 2–1 series defeat in Dhaka. Babar Azam walks off the field with Mike Hesson after a net practice session. (PTI)

The confusion began when the Pakistan Cricket Board announced the squad for the Bangladesh tour without clarifying whether Babar and several other senior players had been dropped, rested, or sidelined due to injuries.

Last Saturday, senior selector Aaqib Javed told reporters that the selectors had been informed that both Babar and Fakhar Zaman were carrying injuries following the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

However, Javed admitted he was surprised by the information and revealed that the board had asked for a probe after Babar appeared to question the claim on social media. The former Pakistan captain had posted photos of himself online that many interpreted as a sarcastic response to the suggestion that he was injured.

“It is a surprise for us and we have asked the PCB to probe into the matter and find out how they got injured after the World Cup and whether they played the tournament fully fit or not,” Javed said.

The narrative, however, shifted again on Sunday after Pakistan suffered a narrow defeat in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh. Hesson said the senior players, including Babar, had actually been rested to allow younger cricketers an opportunity in the national side.

The differing explanations have only added to the uncertainty around Babar’s exclusion, especially after Pakistan’s disappointing result against a lower-ranked Bangladesh side.

In the absence of the senior players, Pakistan handed opportunities to several newcomers. Uncapped players Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Ghazi Ghori and Saad Masood were included in the squad, while Sahibzada Farhan and Abdul Samad made their ODI debuts during the series.

Despite the 2–1 defeat, Hesson backed the younger players, saying their performances showed they had the potential to establish themselves at the international level.

However, the lack of clarity over Babar’s absence has continued to spark debate among former Pakistan cricketers and fans, many of whom have called on the PCB to provide a clear explanation behind the decision.