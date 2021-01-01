e-paper
Home / Cricket / Babar Azam named ‘Most Valuable Cricketer’ in PCB Awards

Babar Azam named ‘Most Valuable Cricketer’ in PCB Awards

The 26-year-old was also adjudged the White-ball Cricketer of the Year after averaging 110.5 and 55.2 in the ODIs and T20Is respectively.In the four Tests played during the year, Babar scored 338 runs at an average of 67.6.

cricket Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 21:41 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Press Trust of India
Babar Azam in action.
Babar Azam in action.(REUTERS)
         

Star Pakistan batsman Babar Azam was named the Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year in the recent PCB awards . Azam has been great form during the last year as he averaged more than 55 in all formats of the game. Babar scored 338 runs in the four Tests he played last season with an impressive average of 67.6. In One Day Internationals, Babar had an average of 110.5 while he averaged 55.2 in T20s.

Mohammad Rizwan, the stand-in captain for the final Test at Mount Maunganui against New Zealand, was declared Test Cricketer of the Year. In five Tests, he aggregated 302 runs, mostly in difficult situations, with four half-centuries at an average of 43.14. He also accounted for 12 batsmen behind the wickets.

Fawad Alam’s fighting 102 at Mount Maunganui, his first Test century in 11 years, was chosen as the Individual Performance of the Year by the independent jury that comprised distinguished cricket personalities.

All-rounder Aliya Riaz was named as the Women’s Cricketer of the Year while 19-year-old Fatima Sana was chosen as the Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year.

The 17-year-old Test fast bowler Naseem Shah won the Emerging International Cricketer of the Year following his 20 wickets in eight Tests, including a hat-trick against Bangladesh that made him the youngest bowler to achieve the rare feat.

The Domestic Cricketer of the Year honour went to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kamran Ghulam after he became the only batsman in the ongoing first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy to complete 1,000 runs.He finished 19 innings of 10 round matches with 1,065 runs with four centuries and four half-centuries at an average of just under 60.

The winners will be presented with specially designed trophies during the upcoming home series against South Africa.

(with PTI inputs)

